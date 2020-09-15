Although doctors said her odds beating the virus were slim, she fought, and she fought hard.

MACON, Ga. — Leslie Miles has faced three serious health battles, and each time, she's come out a winner.

Miles has beaten lung cancer twice and she recently beat COVID-19, all while having only one lung.

"They said my odds weren't good, and they had my husband on the phone with the doctors beside me and they literally said my chances were not good and that I had to get put on a ventilator," Miles said.

In 2014, Miles was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer, leading doctors to remove the right lung, which caused the cancer to go away.

This February, she says doctors found another mass on her lung, so she went through chemotherapy and beat cancer for the second time.

Last month, she learned she had COVID-19.

"I cried, I was angry, I had no appetite for awhile, so I lost some weight," Miles said.

She was in the hospital for over two weeks, and in the ICU for one.

Now, she's back home with her family, and she said that she could not be more thankful.

"I feel amazing. I'm going to be on the oxygen for three months and I don't care one bit. I'm home and I'm getting better by the hour," she said.

Although doctors said her odds beating the virus were slim, she fought, and she fought hard.

Leslie's brother Larry Carpenter says that his sister is strong and that he can't begin to imagine how she felt.

"To live life knowing that every flu season, every winter, any respiratory illness could be detrimental, that is just a testimony for her will to live and we love her for that," Carpenter said.

"I'm very grateful, I just can't quit smiling -- I'm grateful." Miles said.