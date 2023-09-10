Warner Robins city council candidates share their vison for the city

The candidates are Incumbent Charlie Bibb and L. Ellis Carter.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In a week, folks who live in Warner Robins can early vote on a SPLOST, a brunch bill and a council race. The seat for council post two is currently open, which serves the entire city.

On the ballot, incumbent Councilman Charlie Bibb is facing off against challenger L. Ellis Carter.

Bibb served Warner Robins for the last four years.

"I want to offer my life to the city that I live in, and what I can do. If I can benefit the city then so be it," I Bibb said.

He says he wants to keep team unity and see current projects through like building a downtown center, building up city infrastructure and giving more employees pay raises.

"I think we've brought them up to where they need to be to a livable wage, but we need to continue to look at ways that we can continue to help our city employees," Bibb said.

He says one of his main goals is to enhance parks and recreation.

"Turf fields, football turf fields baseball turf fields. That's gonna bring people from outside of our community in to enjoy what we have to offer," Bibb said.

Both Bibb and his challenger Carter want to bring more entertainment options.

"Everything across America is going work, live, play, so why not create that across Warner Robins," Bibb said.

It is a sentiment echoed by Carter.

"Like an amphitheater somewhere where people can go have a great time and don't have to travel all the time every weekend to go elsewhere," Carter said.

Carter says he wants a chance to be a part of change.

"I really do care about Warner Robins, I've been here since '02 and I just really want to continue to see the city grow," Carter said.

He wants to put a focus on creating more jobs, which he plans to do through building infrastructure.

"These kids that leave, we want to also bring them back so they can continue to invest in their hometown, so I want to tap on that as well," he said.

His big focus is creating a downtown space.

"A booming downtown, where we have lofts, restaurants and more. People will have different options there. Continue to grow and build with more businesses. Small businesses. We want to definitely make sure we focus on that as well," Carter said.

