'Worse than spray painting,': Candle wax defaces Rose Hill Cemetery gravesites

MACON, Ga. — Candles are commonly seen at gravesites to symbolize honor and respect for those who’ve died, but Rose Hill Cemetery’s preservationist says they've become a form of vandalism there.

Rose Hill Cemetery preservationist, Joey Fernandez has a graveyard of around 50 empty candle holders around his feet when he says he finds an upward of 100 candles all around the grounds once every month.

“It’s about as bad, if not worse, than spray painting. It's just a waste of time for people who are trying to do good in here,” Fernandez said.

He’s been helping preserve Rose Hill Cemetery for the past four years. He says he started noticing hundreds of candles being burned on two dozen different graves.

“They didn't just do it one night, they came back and did it the following month on the same thing, but more wax on top of the wax they had already burned,” he said.

Fernandez says when the wax is left in the sun, when even the smallest amount melts, it leaves huge oil stains that spread. He says they’re hard to remove.

"So, now the next step is to come to Rose Hill Cemetery and spend a couple two or three days removing wax stains out when there's other things in the cemetery to worry about.”

Fernandez says he believes it's a small group of people breaking into the grounds at night doing this, and has found voodoo dolls and more alongside the candles.

"It's very disrespectful to do this to someone else's family plot. In a historic cemetery at that. It means a whole lot to me and a whole lot to everyone else in Macon, and we're just trying to preserve it and keep it that way it is so we can pass it along to other generations,” he said.

Elena Fash is from Atlanta, but she says she loves Rose Hill. She says she was surprised to hear of the vandalism.

"They're not replaceable. I would think that the candles are meant to be more respectful. Perhaps they just don't understand the detriment that that could cause,” she said.

Fash says she would be angry if it happened to her family's graves.

"Cemeteries are a place to be reverent and respectful. It's kind of a perpetual history of whoever was there,” she said. “I think that everybody who visits, should be respectful of the integrity of the gravestones, headstones, flatstones-- everything.”.

Fernandez says that cameras will be installed at the cemetery soon and says he hopes it helps curb vandalism.

He says that the problem has slowed down since the front gate of the cemetery was vandalized and caught on camera last month.