Cannonball House hosts great granddaughters of William and Helen Craft to tell their story

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, the Cannonball House held an event showcasing the lives of William and Helen craft, and their journey to freedom during slavery.

The great granddaughters of the couple, Julia Davis and Vicki Davis, attended and spoke at the event.

The event was part of Macon's Bicentennial program, showcasing some of the history that happened here over the course of 200 years.

William and Helen Craft wrote a book documenting their experiences, called "A Thousand Miles For Freedom," and parts were featured.

William was auctioned off at age 16, and his great granddaughters think he has 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

When William and Ellen were slaves, they lived 2 doors down from the Cannonball House.

Hs wife Ellen was light skinned and posed as a white male planter, with William posing as her slave.

Together they used the disguise to travel to freedom. They made it to Philadelphia on Christmas day in 1848. They were almost caught 3 or 4 times on their venture, but eventually made it to freedom.

Then they moved to Liverpool England, where they had 7 Children. 5 made it to adulthood.

3 of the children came back to the states with them, where they moved to Charleston, South Carolina.