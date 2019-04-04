MACON, Ga. — It's pet friendly. There are paved and natural trails for runners. There's a children's playground. The Ocmulgee River offers amazing views, floating, and fishing. There is a lot to love about Amerson River Park, but it's hard to take it all in.

Let #Drone13 give you a bird's eye view of one of Macon's favorite spots.

The Park is part of Macon's Ocmulgee Heritage Trail system that stretches from the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park through Central City Park and the downtown River Walk.

Amerson covers 180 acres and sits in an oxbow in the river, which means it's surrounded on three sides by water. The site was formerly home to the Macon Water Authority's main intake facility. The water plant was moved to higher ground after going under during the Flood of 1994. After the new water plant location was completed in Jones County, work began to create Amerson River Park.

The park now boasts pavilions, playgrounds, river launch sites, a lake, and miles of hiking and walking paths and trails.

