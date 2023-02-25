Cantrell 5K kicks off in Warner Robins

Proceeds from the event benefitted the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital in Macon.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Running over to Warner Robins today, racers laced up their shoes for the 14th annual Cantrell Center 5K and one mile fun run.

The event is all about getting people moving... and it doesn't matter if you walk or run.

1,027 people registered this year, their highest number since 2019.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital in Macon.

Some of the special guests on race day included Miss America 2016 Betty Maxwell, and our very own Alex Forbes and Connor Hines emceeing.

From the starting lines to the finish lines, the 5K and fun run featured plenty of "determination and perseverance."

"I love the atmosphere of it. I mean like you just get all sorts of people coming out, all over the city to come out here and do this one race... amputees, you have all sorts of age groups looking to compete and get some cash out of it, you know what I mean," said runner Kameron Holmes.

That cash is probably a nice early birthday present for 16-year-old Holmes... who turns 17 on Sunday.