'Get out and start moving': 13th Cantrell Center 5K and Fun Run returns after pandemic pause

The 5K and Fun Run benefits the children's hospital and promotes healthy living.

MACON, Ga. — The 13th Annual Cantrell Center 5K and Fun Run in Warner Robins is back after a year off due to the pandemic.

Cantrell Center CEO/president and physical therapist Tassie Cantrell says they are excited to bring it back this year.

"People are tired of being closed up," she said.

Cantrell says it's all about health and fitness. Each year they have about 1,000 participants.

"I just think that if you don't have your health, you don't really have anything. Health has got to come first," she said.

Each year, they release an eight-week program at New Year's that will get you from the couch to the 5K. It's a free program online that you can utilize any time of year and you don't have to participate in it to run in the race.

The reason the center puts on the event year after year is for the Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital. All the proceeds will go to the hospital, which is something near and dear to their hearts.

"[It's a] way for us to give to the community... all you have to do is get out and start moving," said Cantrell.

There will be vendors, local celebrities and talent, and Betty Maxwell née Cantrell will sing the National Anthem.

The hope is people will continue their healthy lifestyle after the race.

"When you're on an airplane and it loses cabin pressure, they say 'Always put your oxygen mask on first'... you have to put your oxygen mask on first. Taking care of yourself and your body is a lifetime commitment," Cantrell said. "We want to encourage people to continue their fitness journey once they've done it."

You can still register online or the morning of, but the price goes up $5 if you wait. It's $30 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run, so it will go up to $35 and $20 respectively on the day of the race.

The 5K race starts and ends at the Cantrell Center for Physical Therapy & Wellness at 405 Osigian Bvld at 8:30 a.m. after a prayer, and the Fun Run starts at 9:15 a.m. Those who want to register the morning of should arrive at 7:30 a.m.

There will be cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place runners for both male and female participants. People can also enter to win door prizes before the race.