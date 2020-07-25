Work begins on downtown Macon mural honoring Capricorn Records legends

The mural is celebrating Capricorn Sound Studios and will eventually feature images of Duane and Gregg Allman and Phil Walden.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, work started on a new mural in Downtown Macon.

It's celebrating Capricorn Sound Studios and will eventually feature images of Duane and Gregg Allman and Phil Walden.

It's in the alley between the Lofts at Capricorn and the newly renovated Capricorn Sound Studios, which is now known as Mercer Music at Capricorn.

An artist by the name of "Jeks" is doing the project.

Jeks recently completed a work in honor of Little Richard at the Society Garden in Macon's Ingleside neighborhood.

He has also painted hundreds of walls across the country.

Mercer's senior vice president of marketing says without the three people that will be depicted on the wall, Capricorn Records may have never existed.

