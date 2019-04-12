MACON, Ga. — We've been covering the journey to the reopening of Capricorn Studios and the celebration closes with the big concert!



Capricorn alumni, some of music's biggest names, and Southern Rock fans traveled from near and far to celebrate the Capricorn Studios legacy.

Connor Henderson, along with hundreds of other music fans, lined up an hour before the show at the city auditorium.

"I love Brent Cobb, Marcus King -- they are kind of standouts and just kind of seeing great music brought back to life," said Henderson.

Milton Willis said the Allman Brothers will always be his favorite. "The first time I heard the Allman Brothers was in 1969 and I’m very excited about this."

Capricorn Revival Concert photos

Earlier in the day, Chappell Jackson toured the revitalized Capricorn Studios, but said she couldn’t wait to see some of her favorites. "Seeing the collaborations on stage. I always love seeing Lamar Williams Jr. I’m excited to see Marcus King. We’re just really really thrilled that this is happening."

She and Willis have had their tickets for a while.

"It sold out, I think, the first day," said Willis.

But Henderson thought he wouldn’t be able to get in.

"It was actually kind of a last minute deal. It was one of those that sold out so quick I was really bummed out, didn’t think we’d be able to come. Then we got really lucky that a few tickets came up last minute."

Capricorn Revival after show at Grant's Lounge

All three say the Capricorn Studios revival is something special here in Macon.

"Macon is in a great position to move forward and kind of become a household name again, and I think it’s an amazing thing," said Henderson.

