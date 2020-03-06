MACON, Ga. — In January, hundreds came to Macon to celebrate the revitalization of Capricorn Records.

Nearly two months later, the new studio and museum closed its doors for COVID-19 in the middle of March.

Now, the museum is finally reopening its doors to the public, with new rules to maintain social distancing for visitors.

"We're very happy to be back here to share the history of Capricorn Sound Studios with music fans," says museum manager Bob Konrad.

According to Konrad, the museum is limiting its occupancy to 10 visitors at a time.

Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks and will be able to find several hand sanitization stations throughout the museum.

Additionally, bathrooms, common areas, and frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned frequently.

"People are excited to get back out and see things," says Konrad. "We've gotten a lot of inquiries from people wanting to visit. We're anticipating another round of excitement with our reopening."

Konrad also says that the museum is excited to bring out more pieces of memorabilia from Macon's music history in the future.

Mercer Music at Capricorn's museum will resume its normal hours Wednesday through Sunday.

Admission is $7 per person, with an additional $5 for tours.

You can find the museum at 540 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Macon.

