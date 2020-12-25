Captain with Jones County Sheriff's Office dies from cancer

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Captain Jimmy Black with the Jones County Sheriff's Office died on Christmas Eve.
According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, Black passed "following a heroic fight with cancer."
The post was put up around 8 a.m. and says in full:
With sadness and heavy hearts we announce the loss of another Family Member, Captain Jimmy Black died last night following a heroic fight with cancer. Please keep his Family and ours in your prayers.
13WMAZ sends condolences to the family and sheriff's office.