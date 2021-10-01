x
Car chase in Macon ends in shootout, driver taken into custody

A trooper tried to pull over 26-year-old Larry Bryant, when he sped off, crashed and ran.
MACON, Ga. — A car chase in Bibb County led to a crash and a shootout between the driver and troopers on Saturday.

According to Georgia State Patrol, around 2 a.m. a trooper tried to stop 26-year-old Larry Bryant but he sped off.

Bryant eventually crashed, got out of the car and ran. Shortly after, gunfire was exchanged between Bryant and troopers.

Bryant was taken into custody.

DPS Office of Professional Standards and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported to the scene, according to GSP. Both OPS and GBI are conducting separate investigations.

