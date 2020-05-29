BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Dive crews spent Thursday night searching for a man in Lake Jackson after he led deputies on a high-speed chase.

According to a now-deleted Facebook post from the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the driver led deputies on a chase through Newton and Jasper counties before stopping at Hickory Point Drive by Lake Jackson.

They say he ran from the car to the lake and swam around 75 yards from the shore.

He began to struggle, yelled for help, and then went under the water and didn’t resurface.

The sheriff’s office says dive crews were called in and that they will give an update when more information is available.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Man arrested for Macon double murder

'Justice for George Floyd' is fastest growing Change.org petition ever