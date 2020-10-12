Driver arrested after leading officers on car chase from Worth County to Bibb County

The driver was eventually stopped after an trooper used a P.I.T maneuver on the car.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A car chase Wednesday afternoon led officers from Worth County all the way to Bibb County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the city of Warwick police chief was requested to help the Worth County Sheriff's Office after a car didn't stop for police.

GSP says the car was going 88 mph in a 55 mph zone, among other traffic violations.

After making it to the interstate, the car went north driving "recklessly" on I-75 through multiple counties. Both Crisp and Dooly County deputies then became involved in the chase, as well as Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) units.

A state trooper took over near mile marker 136 on I-75 North in Houston County.

The chase continued through Houston, Peach and finally into Bibb County.

The trooper did a P.I.T. maneuver on I-475 North just before Eisenhower Parkway, and the car hit a guardrail on the east shoulder before stopping in the grass.

The driver got out of the car and ran before being Tased by an MCCD Officer as he tried to go over a fence, according to GSP.

The unidentified driver was taken to the hospital. GSP says he has active warrants and a suspended license.

Two passengers in the car were later released and had no injuries.