MACON, Ga. — A car crash early Friday damaged two power poles and left Macon's Vineville Avenue blocked for several hours.

According to Bibb County Sheriff's spokesperson Sean Defoe, the crash happened just before 4 a.m. Friday.

He says 61-year-old Myra Hill was driving toward Macon when she lost control, ran off the right side of the road, hit a power pole, bounced off, and then crossed over and hit a pole on the left side of the road.

Both poles were heavily damaged. Power crews spent several hours Friday morning working to replace them.

By 8 a.m., most of the homes in that area had power back on again.

The crash happened near Holmes Avenue just before the busy intersection between Vineville, Pierce Avenue, and Pio Nono Avenue. Lanes were closed for several hours as the power crews worked.

Hill was taken to the hospital to get checked. Her injuries appeared to be minor.

Defoe says once she's released she faces several charges including driving without a license and failure to maintain her lane. They believe she may have possibly been impaired by medication.

