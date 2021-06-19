Car crashes into telephone pole, takes down power lines in Macon

Bibb County deputies say power could be out for hours.

MACON, Ga. — After a car crashed into a telephone pole early Saturday morning in Macon, it could take several hours to get power restored.

That's according to Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

A single-car accident happened on Rocky Creek Road and Southview Drive.

The Sheriff's office says the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene.

The car crashed into a power pole, took down power lines and caused outages in the area.

The Sheriff's office says Georgia Power is on the scene working to restore power.

Lanes will be blocked until the power pole is fixed.