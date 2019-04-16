MACON, Ga. — A single-car wreck on Hawkinsville Road near Cargill Road in south Macon caused a traffic delay Monday evening.

When 13WMAZ arrived to the scene just before 8 p.m., Bibb County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene, along with Macon-Bibb fire crews.

According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a driver was traveling down the wrong way when they lost control of their car. The car flipped. Sgt. Howard says no major injuries were reported.

The driver received a ticket for driving the wrong way.

