Car hits traffic control pole after brakes fail, portion of Mercer University Drive closed until further notice

MACON, Ga. — A portion of Mercer University Drive near Bloomfield Road is closed after a car hit a traffic pole and overturned, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 10:30 a.m. a 2011 Nissan Altima traveling down Mercer University Drive lost control of his car after his brakes failed.

The car hit a guide wire near the Macon Mall and flipped over. The car also hit a traffic pole that contained the traffic control box. Wires are hanging down in the area.

Mercer University is closed near Bloomfield Road. Traffic is being diverted through the Macon Mall parking lot from Mercer University Drive to the Bloomfield Road side. The repairs are expected to take some time and there is no current estimate on when it will be prepared.