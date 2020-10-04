MACON, Ga. — Some Central Georgia drivers will see some relief during the shelter-in-place order. Sabrina Burse spoke to one Bibb County woman to find out how she's getting a little bit of a break.

Many people on the road are headed to work or to essential locations under the shelter-in-place order. Takeyah Duhart is one of those drivers.

"I still leave sometimes for grocery runs and I try to go when I know most people aren't there, and when I do go, I keep hand sanitizer in the car. I put it on before I go and when I leave," said Duhart.

Duhart says she gets to keep more money in her pockets because of low gas prices. It usually takes her about $35 to fill up her tank. Now, she can get the same amount of gas for about $15 less. According to AAA, the average gas cost in Georgia is about $1.73 per gallon.

"Gas prices have dropped tremendously. My gas, the last time I went, was $1.68 (per gallon)," said Duhart.

Drivers are also getting relief from car insurance companies like like GEICO, Allstate and Progressive. They won't cancel your insurance coverage if you don't make payments for a period of time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duhart says while some employers are cutting hours and laying employees off, drivers need to catch every break they can.

"It's one less burden that they have to worry about, and that's very understanding, because you still have to go and get groceries and you still have to go and get medicine, so I feel like it's a very good deed," said Duhart.

Some companies are also crediting new and current car insurance account holders when the renew their policy.

