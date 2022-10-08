x
SUV lands in pool at country club in Florida

Lakeland police say a woman accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. She was not injured.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Wednesday morning crash ended with a car in a swimming pool at a Lakeland country club.

Police were called around 7:43 a.m. to the pool on Grouse Drive, where Sandpipers Golf & Country Club is located. 

Crews are now working to remove the submerged white SUV. Video of the scene shows a crane lined up in the adjacent parking lot.

A spokesperson from the Lakeland Police Department said a senior woman accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. She was able to get out of the car and was not injured.

