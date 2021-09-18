Macon car wash holds 'Wags and Washes' event to help injured animals

They partnered with Critical Care for Animal Angels, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing homeless, injured or sick dogs from high-kill shelters in GA

MACON, Ga. — If you needed your car washed, and 'ol fido too, Tommy's Express Car Wash held an event called "Wags and Washes" on Saturday.

They partnered with Critical Care for Animal Angels, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing homeless, injured or sick dogs from high-kill shelters in Georgia.

Tommy's is donating part of the sales from the event back to the organization to help continue their mission.

"With COVID right now, the amount of adoptions and donations have dropped drastically compared to previous years before COVID. So, it's very important to how we survive on a day-to-day basis to buy supplies, food medication, pay vet bills, and that kind of thing," Angela Polk said.