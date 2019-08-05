MACON, Ga. — As summer travel begins to ramps up, a lot of people will hit the road to their vacation destinations.

Along the way, they'll probably have to swipe your credit cards at an ATM or a gas pump.

Investigators say both of those places are prime locations for thieves to install card skimmers. They're hidden inside the machines, waiting for you to swipe your card.

After you swipe your card, thieves can steal information from the magnetic strip and make fraudulent charges with your money.

Some new models don't even require a crook to come back to get that info -- the data can be transmitted by Bluetooth up to a mile away.

So what can you do to keep your bank accounts secure?

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office Crime Prevention Network says avoid using your card at unfamiliar locations, and check your bank account regularly. Some thieves start out making small purchases to find out if the account is accessible.

You can also pay inside, or pay with cash, so you don't have to swipe.