Career criminal in Macon convicted on gun, heroin, meth charges

MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is facing up to a maximum of life in prison, plus a fine, for a lengthy criminal history that includes seven felony convictions.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, a federal jury convicted 56-year-old Kelvin Henry of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and Tramadol, as well as illegally having a firearm and possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking on Tuesday.

A jury found Henry guilty of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count possession with intent to distribute heroin, one count possession with intent to distribute Tramadol, one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

The verdict followed a two-day trial that began on August 9 in a Macon federal court.

He is facing a mandatory minimum of fifteen years, up to a maximum of life in prison. He could also get fined up to $10,000,000 for his crimes.

Sentencing before U.S. District Judge Tilman Self is scheduled for November 2. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Because of the collective efforts between DEA and its law enforcement partners, this defendant will spend well-deserved time in prison when sentenced,” said Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert Murphy.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, a confidential source told agents in January 2019 that Henry was selling crystal methamphetamine, heroin and other illegal drugs from his Macon home for the past eight years.

Following an investigation, a judge issued a search warrant, and law enforcement searched Henry’s property on March 7, 2019, finding a semi-automatic pistol, bundles of cash and more than a kilogram of drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and Tramadol, according to the release.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Henry is considered an "armed career criminal" because of his lengthy criminal record, which includes seven felony convictions. Among them, convictions for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Peach County.

The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and DEA.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William Keyes and Paul McCommon are prosecuting the case.