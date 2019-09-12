MACON, Ga. — Last Wednesday, we asked you to help us with a special task for the holiday season.

Along with some of Central Georgia's radio stations, we asked you to help raise money for the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital in Macon through the "Cares for Kids Mediathon."

The children's hospital is the only dedicated children's hospital between Atlanta, Georgia and Gainesville, Florida.

It's a non-profit, so they don’t turn any child away regardless of a family’s ability to pay. The hospital expects the number of patients they see to grow with their new facility.

You guys raised $26,000 through the Mediathon for the hospital and the children they treat.

100% of those funds will go directly towards the hospital's programs, services, and equipment.

Thank you so much for donating!

RELATED: Warner Robins 6-month-old goes home for the first time after rare surgery

RELATED: 'I was not going to give up': Georgia teen recovers after breaking both legs

RELATED: 'I just beat it:' 10-year-old celebrates beating cancer at Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital

RELATED: ‘Help make it a little bit brighter’: Child Life Specialists at the children’s hospital help kids cope

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page