Volunteers will start coming back to the campus on August 31st.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin is allowing some volunteers back into the building starting August 31st.

In early March, the VA stop letting volunteers in the building to help limit the spread of COVID-19. A spokesperson with the VA says they are "gradually" and safely bringing in some volunteers back. Volunteers will maintain social distancing, wear face masks, retrain on the VA policies, and consent to health screenings. Volunteer Bill Vaught says he is already looking forward to helping vets.

"Well, I'm looking forward to getting back out here and being able to walk around and visit with these guys, so it is important that veterans come out and help out other veterans, because we've been there, and we understand a lot of what they are going through," Vaught said.