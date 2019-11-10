DUBLIN, Ga. — Sometimes people in life have a talent or gift that they share with people around them. That's true for one Laurens County woman who shares her gift with veterans every Sunday.

Jennie Roberts has played piano for the Carl Vinson VA for 20 years.

Every Sunday, you can find her playing the right notes.

"I was in the third grade, my grandmother was a piano teacher," Roberts said.

Roberts says she played for three years, but decided to change the tempo.

"I did band in middle school. I have always been in choir since I was 12-years-old and then took up hand bells when I was 15, ringing hand bells," Roberts said.

By the time she got to high school, Roberts started playing the keys again never knowing her hobby would turn into a full time gig.

"He mentioned to me they were looking for a pianist, and as best I remember, I said oh I can't do that," Roberts said.

After some persuading, she started playing back in 1998 making lifelong memories with veterans at the Carl Vinson VA .

"Almost every service there are at least one or two veterans that come up to me and say, 'Thank you so much, it really blesses me to hear you play,'" Roberts said.

She calls it a humbling experience playing at the chapel for 20 years.

"Music, you know is so therapeutic, it is also worshipful, and it puts me at ease, it puts my mind at ease," said Dublin VA Chief Chaplain Rod Lindsay.

Her passion for veterans led to a certificate of appreciation from the Dublin VA.

"It's worth every minute of being committed to every Sunday morning," Roberts said.

She has no plans to stop the music by sharing her gift with our men and women who fought for our freedom.

