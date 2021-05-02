'One of our highest priorities': Carl Vinson VA, VECTR Center team up for COVID vaccine clinic

Veterans enrolled at the Dublin VA will now have another location available to get their COVID-19 vaccine

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you’re a veteran 65 and older currently enrolled at the Dublin VAMC, you can soon schedule an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, the vaccine will be available at the Georgia VECTR Center at 1001 S. Armed Forces Blvd. in Warner Robins starting Monday, Feb. 8.

The clinic will be appointment only and walk-ins will not be accepted. If you’re an eligible veteran, just call 478-277-6762 to make an appointment.

“We’re happy to be partnering with the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center to provide the vaccine to eligible Veterans while giving the VECTR Center an opportunity to share services we provide,” Patricia Ross, Col (USAF, Ret.) and the Georgia VECTR Center’s Chief Operating Officer said. “Our mission aligns very well with the mission of VA—to take care of America’s heroes and we’re proud to help Dublin VA as they perform this valuable service at the VECTR Center.”

The region is home to an estimated 21,000 veterans. So far, the Dublin VA has administered 5,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 700 second doses.

“Making the COVID-19 vaccine available to as many Veterans as possible is one of our highest priorities as we continue to fight this pandemic,” said Carl Vinson VAMC director David L. Whitmer. “We are currently prioritizing Veterans 65 and older since they are the most at-risk demographic and we become more effective by expanding vaccination administration to areas with high Veteran populations.”