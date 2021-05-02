2 Carnival cruise ships return to Galveston for first time in a year

Carnival called the Breeze and the Vista back to Galveston after the CDC said cruises can resume as long as the majority of those who are on board are vaccinated.

It's the first time the boats have been there in more than a year. They were greeted by dozens of people who are eager to get back to cruising.

Carnival called the Breeze and the Vista back to Galveston after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that cruises can resume as long as the majority of those who are on board are vaccinated.

"I think they are doing everything they can. I think they are going to follow the CDC guidelines and we're going to follow what they do so we can get on that ship," Texas City resident Tammy Hudson said.

There's still no word on when cruises out of Galveston will resume, but Carnival is currently taking reservations for trips, possibly in November.