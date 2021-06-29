Carolyn Crayton celebrates 90th birthday with pink party

The Founder of the Georgia International Cherry Blossom Festival celebrated with friends and family on Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — Carolyn Crayton celebrated her 90th birthday on Tuesday!

Family and friends gathered to throw a birthday party for her Tuesday around noon.

Crayton is the Founder of the Georgia International Cherry Blossom Festival and is seen as an important part of the community for many in Macon.

Crayton has received recognition worldwide.

She has received the Mrs. Lyndon B. Johnson Award, the Queen Mother Award in England and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Recently, Central City Park became Carolyn Crayton Park, in her honor.