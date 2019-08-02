Howie and Sharon Carroll welcomed their firstborn son Michael into the world back in 2003.

The excitement that comes with being new parents, however, quickly transitioned to fear.

"He was 5 weeks old, April 29th, 2003 -- I remember the day like it was yesterday," Howie Carroll said.

That was the day Michael went in for open heart surgery, a day Howie and Sharon will never forget.

"I remember handing him over to the... anesthesiologist, and hopefully you're going to see him again 3 hours," Carroll said.

The surgery successfully fixed three heart defects, two of which caused holes in Michael's heart.

Now, Michael is an active student at Veterans High School.

"I'm in chorus, band, I'm in Beta Club," Michael said.

He sings every day in his third period for chorus class, and plays percussion in band.

All of this is thanks to the hardworking doctors and nurses who identified his defects, performed the surgery, and took care of him 24-7.

"His pediatrician, because she’s the one that detected the first defect, we think of her as his guardian angel," Sharon Carroll said.

"Without them, I wouldn't be here today," Michael said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 40,000 babies are diagnosed with congenital heart diseases each year.