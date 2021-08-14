Stratford Academy holds 'Cars and Coffee' event in honor of Walker Bethune

MACON, Ga. — Today, Stratford academy hosted a cars and coffee show in memory of Walker Bethune.
The rising senior died after lightening hit him while on vacation with his family in Florida last month.
The car show event included food trucks, raffles, music, and a scholarship given out in Bethune's name.
Stratford student and event organizer Weston White says its only right to honor Walker's legacy.
"Hope his whole family gets some comfort of seeing the whole community, and not just Stratford, come out for one central cause because there's all types of people coming from all over Georgia it's not just a Stratford community thing it's everybody who knows about it and everybody who wants to help their family out," White said.
The school is accepting donations for Bethune's family and the scholarship is named in Walkers honor.
His funeral took place today at 3 p.m. at Ingleside Baptist Church.
