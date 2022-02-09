Cartersville deputy chief arrested in Florida for trying to solicit sex, authorities say

Deputy Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested in Polk County, Florida.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia law enforcement official is accused of soliciting sex in Florida.

Cartersville Police Department announced Deputy Chief Jason DiPrima was arrested in Polk County, Florida on suspicion of soliciting a person for prostitution, lewdness, or assignation.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said DiPrima was in Orlando attending an American Polygraph Association Seminar Workshop when he responded to an online escort advertisement and had a conversation with an undercover detective, going as far as to ask for rates.

According to the sheriff's office, DiPrima agreed to engage in sexual activities with the undercover detective but then backed out claiming he got spooked and asked if the individual could be seen the following night.

The next day, the law enforcement officer followed through from with his conversation with the online undercover detective and agreed to go to an undisclosed location. He met the detective and paid the individual. Deputies arrested the DiPrima and booked him into the Polk County Jail. He was released after paying a $500 bond, the sheriff's office said.

"DiPrima's arrest was a part of a week-long human trafficking undercover enforcement operation conducted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies. The purpose of the operation was to identify those involved in human trafficking and arrest those who procure and engage in prostitution," the sheriff's office said in a news release.