Case of Laurens County man killed by deputies in his home in 2014 now scheduled for trial in February

Judge Dudley Bowen said jury selection will begin on February 28, seven years after the failed drug raid that left David Hooks dead.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A lawsuit filed by the widow of a Laurens County man killed by deputies in his home is now scheduled for trial in February.

We've been covering this case since 2014, when David Hooks was shot during a failed drug raid at his home off Highway 319 on September 24.

Officers raided his home around 11 p.m. looking for drugs, but didn't find any.

Weeks later, people protested his shooting outside the Laurens County courthouse, but a grand jury declined to charge the officers involved.

His widow, Teresa Hooks, filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Her lawyers argue that the raid was illegal, and based on false information from a known meth addict.

Since then, the case has taken many twists and turns.

Sheriff Bill Harrell claimed that DNA evidence linked David Hooks to drugs. But, during a sworn statement for the lawsuit, he admitted that was false.

A few weeks later, Harrell was defeated for re-election.

Three years ago, a federal judge refused to throw out the lawsuit.

He wrote that Investigator Christopher Brewer may have lied when he applied for the search warrant for Hooks' home.

A Federal Appeals Court agreed, calling Brewer's investigation "reckless."

Last year, Brewer asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review that ruling, but they declined.

Judges have dropped former Sheriff Harrell and two others from the lawsuit, but said the case against Brewer can go to trial.