'You took a life and didn't even care': Case of Macon man killed in hit-and-run grows cold

MACON, Ga. — A woman and the sister of the man she planned to marry are now dedicated to finding out who hit and killed their loved one last September in Bibb County.

David Kitchens Jr. was riding his motorcycle along Log Cabin Drive when another vehicle hit him and left him for dead.

"He was my brother, he was my best friend. He was the last piece of family that I had," said Dawn Kelley.

Kelley and Lashonda Womble both lost someone important on Sept. 26, 2021. Investigators believe a person behind the wheel of a Chrysler 300 hit Kitchens and left him at the scene with fatal injuries.

"Because these people did this, he will never ever ever know what it feels like to hold his grandbaby, give his daughters away at his wedding, or teach his son how to be a man," said Kelley. "They just cheated so many people by what they did. They just need to stand up and be accountable," said Kelley.

The Bibb County investigator in charge of the case, Shannon Moseley, says it's a cold case. All the leads they received led to dead ends.

With so many unanswered questions, Kitchens' family is dedicated to finding who killed a man that meant so much to them.

"I'm not resting. I'm not sleeping. I just want to know who did this to David. I just don't think it's fair that you took a life and didn't even care," said Womble.

Kitchens left behind a daughter, a step-daughter, and a step son. His step-daughter just graduated from Howard High School.