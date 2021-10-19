Turn your unwanted Halloween candy into cash at MaconSmiles Dentistry

Trick-or-treaters will receive $1 per pound of unwanted candy, and that candy will be sent to service members overseas.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this article is from coverage of MaconSmiles Halloween Candy Buy-Back in 2020.

This Halloween, kids in Central Georgia have the chance to make a difference in a service member’s life... while also getting some extra dough.

MaconSmiles Laser and Cosmetic Family Dentistry will be holding its annual Halloween Candy Buy-Back.

Trick-or-treaters can bring their excess candy to the dentist's office and receive $1 per pound of candy.

There are also many other treats to be won during the event. Dr. Sheila Shah will also be giving away free Firefly Flashing toothbrushes, in addition to the cash for candy.

One lucky kid will also win a gift card to El Sombrero on Forsyth Road. There is also the chance to win free coupons from McAllister’s Deli, Macon Pizza Company, and Buffalo’s Café on Zebulon Road.

All the sweet treats brought in will be sent to Operation ShoeBox, a non-profit organization dedicated to sending care packages to troops overseas.

“Kids can have all the fun of trick-or-treating, and now their piggy banks will benefit as well. Plus, these flashing Firefly toothbrushes we’re giving out are really cool – they’re like light sabers for the mouth,” said Shah.

The event will be happening from November 1-4 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. MaconSmiles is located at 4929 Forsyth Road.