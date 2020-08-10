'Fiercely loyal' Cass Middle School teacher 'loved by all' mourned after fatal car crash

Thompson, a business and computer science teacher, was "a fixture" at Cass Middle School for 20 years, according to the district.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County School System is in mourning after the loss of a Cass Middle School teacher.

The district said Ginger Thompson, 56, died in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Thompson was headed west on GA Hwy 140 between Adairsville and Folsom when a concrete mixer truck headed the opposite direction went to make a left-hand turn in front of her car. GSP said Thompson hit the right side of the truck with the front of her car and was killed. Charges are pending in the crash, GSP said.

Officials said Thompson sponsored the 4-H Club and held various other titles throughout the years, including as a careers and connections teacher and social studies teacher.

Thompson was remembered for her love of the Georgia Bulldogs, "but she loved her 'Cass kids' even more," the district said.

“She was fiercely loyal to her school and students,” Cass Middle School Principal Kristy Arnold said. "She wanted to see them be successful. Cass Middle School won’t be the same without her.”

Thompson, the district said, was known for her school spirit, willingness to help and fondness for animals.

"This popular educator could always be found supporting her students at school events and 4-H competitions," the district said.

“Mrs. Thompson was loved by all,” added one of Thompson's colleagues Sydney Hughes. “She never had a negative thing to say about anyone and loved Cass Middle. If she wasn’t wearing blue and gold, she was wearing red and black for Georgia, her favorite college team. We will miss her!”