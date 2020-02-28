PERRY, Ga. — After 27 years, a well-loved Macon catering shop is opening a second storefront.

The Casserole Shop announced on Facebook that they're expanding to downtown Perry. The team expects to open doors on Ball Street in March.

Nicholas Ashmead is the business development manager for the shop.

"We decided we wanted to go find a town that was like Macon," he said. "We wanted to focus on the same kind of feel, a downtown feel, with young families, people that needed to save time on cooking and spend more time with their family."

The building became available in December, and Ashmead says they just felt called to set up shop inside.

In the short time they had, he says they changed the building to match their brand and their Macon location.

"Make it a little more sophisticated, a little classier," Ashmead said, "We went for the green, and then we changed up some of the lighting as well, just gave it a little more of that modern, industrial look."

As far as their menu in Perry, Ashmead says there will be a few changes when it comes to their bakery.

"We have two really talented bakers that do a majority of our specialty work, all of our custom cakes and custom cookies. Those are so hard to replicate," he said. "So we don't have a production facility down here, so we're only going to keep the custom cookies and custom cakes up in Macon."

You'll still be able to pick up classic desserts like pound cake and brownies, and dinner table items like entrees, side casseroles and appetizers.

Ashmead says the team is like a family because of their shared desire to help people through their food.

"Servant-based leadership is something that we preach constantly," Ashmead said. "So when you all get together and you have that mission, it makes it easier to talk about your day, it makes it easier to relate everything to serving."

Ashmead says the team feels the love from the Perry community and is excited to get things going.

"Perry has just become the second part of our family. We're excited to see how we can impact it the way we've impacted Macon," he said.

The team plans to open the new location at 1030 Ball Street in Perry in early to mid-March. You can follow their progress on Facebook and Instagram.

