Casting call goes out for musical drama to be filmed in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A casting call was announced Wednesday for a show being filmed in Macon.

According to a post on Central Casting's Facebook page, the project is called Monarch.

Dates of filming are September 14 and 15. A COVID-19 test will be conducted on September 12.

The role is for an upscale event attendee at the Country Music Awards.

The production is requiring all cast and crew to be vaccinated against COVID-19. They also will be requiring a face mask to be worn.

You can fill out this form if you are interested, or you can email the following information to pilot@centralcasting.com:

Name

Contact info (please include your phone number)

Are you fully available - for testing and filming on all dates listed above

Please send current photos (full body and head shot)

Current wardrobe sizes (Height / Weight / Pants / Shoes / Dress / Shirt)

Do you have cocktail or formal attire? This is not required to work! If you do, please include photos of your attire!

Do you meet the vaccination requirements stated above?

You don't have to be registered with Central Casting to work. The location of testing is in Atlanta.

You can find more information here.