MACON, Ga. — The casting company behind some of the Hunger Games movies and "42," as well as current shows like "Lovecraft Country," is looking for extras for a shoot in Macon next month.

CL Casting is offering $150 for 12 hours of work, along with $37 for going to a fitting a few days before.

The casting call is for black men and women, in their 20s to 60s. Those cast will be portraying upscale pedestrians.

Filming is scheduled for November 4 in Macon.

If you’re interested in applying, just send your age, height, weight, phone number and three photos to extras@roselockecasting.com. Be sure to put “MACON” in the subject line.

13WMAZ is still working to figure out which production they are shooting here and exact locations.

It’s been a busy year for shooting in Macon.

"Zombieland Two" shot several scenes here earlier this year. Ron Howard spent several weeks shooting "Hillbilly Elegy" during the summer. HBO’s "Watchmen" also shot here in April, and just last month Marvel’s "Black Widow" shot in downtown.

Editor's note: The video in this story is from September, when a Marvel movie was filming in downtown Macon.

RELATED: Marvel movie shoot causes Macon Transit to move bus hub

RELATED: Connecting the dots: How a Bibb County contract ties film shoot to Marvel project

RELATED: Filming in downtown Milledgeville to close roads, parking lots

RELATED: 'Hillbilly Elegy' filming brought in more than $1 million for Bibb County

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.