The 'Cat Crew' helps Georgia College students move in

Georgia College's group of volunteers pitched in a paw or two to help students move into their dorms.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Students at Georgia College are getting settled into their dorms, ready to start a new school year.

As campus move in happened Thursday morning, students got a helping hand.

Georgia College's group of volunteers, the Cat Crew, pitched in a paw or two.

13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks was in Milledgeville this morning as the bobcats moved into their new home.

Grayton Staples is an upcoming freshman from Forsyth county, with plans to study sociology. He says he is ready for the upcoming year.

" I am thrilled. I cannot wait into Georgia College and see what it has to offer," he said.

Samples says the school's "Cat Crew" made move in effortless.

"The Cat Crew helped a whole lot. They got all my stuff up here really quickly, and it doesn't seem like anything is dented," he said.

While most students are excited to move in and start their freshman year, some parents are a little nervous.

Michelle Freenor says the Cat Crew put her at ease.

"This is so great. When we pulled up to his hall, the crew unloaded us in 90 seconds. It was very efficient. I wish we had something like this in school for sure," Freenor said.

Freenor just dropped off her youngest, and she has some advice for him:

"Know how to do laundry, and do all the things that I would do, but you have to do them for yourself now," she offered.

Samples says he's not worried about anything for the upcoming school year.

Well, maybe just one thing.

"The food. "The Max". But, how bad can it really be?" Samples asked.

Best of luck to the bobcats as they settle in.

Their first day of class Monday, and Mercer University students move in next week.