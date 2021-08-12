2 men charged with catalytic converter thefts in Dodge County

The sheriff’s office says many of the catalytic converters were stolen from older vehicles that aren’t driven daily, so you should check your vehicle

EASTMAN, Ga. — Two men are facing charges after recent catalytic converter thefts in the Dodge County area. According to a news release, the investigation and arrests have been several months in the making.

It says Dodge County investigators spoke with Laurens County investigators and they realized the thefts extended past Dodge.

The sheriff’s office executed two search warrants and arrested 26-year-old Nicholas Beck of Eastman and 49-year-old Leroy Burch of Cadwell. They’re charged with multiple counts of felony theft by taking of motor vehicle parts and accessories.

The thefts are under investigation, and more arrests and charges are forthcoming.

The sheriff’s office says many of the catalytic converters were stolen from older vehicles that aren’t driven daily, so you should check your vehicle to make sure yours isn’t gone.

If you find you’re missing a catalytic converter, you’re asked to call 911 and make a report.

Why catalytic converters?

Thieves are after one precious metal used to make catalytic converters – platinum. Rarer than gold, the value of platinum hit a six year high in February and the demand for it is growing.

They’re also easy to access and you don’t need to get in the car to take it, but there are locks you can use to steer thieves away from your exhaust system.