Mercer Law dean, ex-Ga. secretary of state Cathy Cox named Georgia College president

Cox will start on October 1, 2021.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from last week's coverage of Cox as a finalist.

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents officially named Cathy Cox the president of Georgia College and State University on Thursday.

According to a release from the school, her term will begin on October 1, 2021.

“Thank you to the Board and Acting Chancellor MacCartney for this tremendous opportunity,” Cox said. “I am excited to work with an already amazing faculty and staff as we enhance Georgia College as a destination for students seeking a preeminent liberal arts education. I can’t wait to get started.”

Cox became dean of Mercer University School of Law in 2017 after serving 10 years as president of Young Harris College and eight years as Georgia’s Secretary of State. She was the first woman in the state’s history to be elected to the post.

Cox also served two terms in the Georgia House of Representatives and has remained an active member of the State Bar of Georgia.

The release says Cox worked as a newspaper reporter for three years before entering law school, at The Times in Gainesville and The Post-Searchlight in Bainbridge. She earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and is a 2013 inductee to the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication’s Grady Fellowship.

Cox was a magna cum laude graduate of Mercer Law School, where she was editor-in-chief of the Mercer Law Review. She practiced law full-time for 10 years in Atlanta and Bainbridge following her graduation.