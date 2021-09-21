Cause of fatal Dublin apartment fire was smoking, investigators say

The victim, a 61-year-old man, died earlier this month.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man died earlier this month after smoking caused his couch to catch fire, according to investigators.

A news release from the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says it happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept 2.

Investigators got to the scene of the apartment on Elk Street and found the apartment with minimal damage.

The victim, 61-year-old Robert Lee Height, was found dead in his bedroom by emergency personnel.

“Evidence at the scene indicated Mr. Height was a heavy smoker. We have determined the preliminary cause of this tragic accident to be smoking near combustibles on the couch,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

Mr. Height was buried on Sept. 10 and his death is the state’s 88th death caused by a fire in 2021.