Ms. Inez Smith was surrounded by family and friends on her 104th birthday.

CAYCE, S.C. — Ms. Inez Smith of Cayce is celebrating 104 trips around the sun.

How does 104 feel for Smith?

“I feel good good good," she laughed.

Over the years, hard work is something that Smith never shied away from. She says it's her secret to living so long.

"Oooh Lord," she said, "I guess working hard. Cause I worked so hard in my days. I worked about two jobs and then keeping house with the children, I just been working hard!”

According to her family, Ms. Inez ran a daycare in Cayce for over 40 years where she helped bring up hundreds of children.

On Saturday, family and friends came from all over to celebrate their matriarch.

"I’m just surprised to see all of them, that’s it,” the birthday girl said.