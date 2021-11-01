Here's when you can catch Rudolph, Frosty and other holiday specials this year

New specials in 2021 include 'Adele One Night Only' and 'One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga'

November just started and for a lot of people that means it’s time for Christmas music and decorating. Part of those holiday traditions include watching classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.

Fear not, we now know when you can expect to catch those on CBS!

Sunday, Nov. 14 – Adele One Night Only from 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET

Adele will preview her first new material in six years with premiere performances of several never-before-heard songs plus classic hits. The night will also feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey.

Monday, Nov. 22 – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer from 8-9 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Day Parade from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

Friday, Nov. 26 -- Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns from 8-9 p.m. ET.

Saturday, Nov. 27 – Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire and Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe from 8-9 p.m. ET.

Saturday, Nov. 27 – The Story of Santa Claus from 9-10 p.m. ET.

Sunday, Nov. 28 – One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga from 8-9 p.m. ET.

Filmed at two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 to celebrate Bennett’s 95th birthday, the live concert brings together the two incredible entertainers performing duets and solo songs honoring their shared love of the Great American Songbook.

Sunday, Dec. 5 – A Home for the Holidays at the Grove in LA from 9:30-10:30 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, Dec. 22 – The Price is Right at Night from 8-9 p.m. ET.

Drew Carey hosts a special holly-jolly-themed primetime episode.

Wednesday, Dec. 22 – The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors from 9-11 p.m. ET.

Friday, Dec. 24 – A Holly Dolly Christmas with Dolly Parton from 8-9 p.m. ET.

Friday, Dec. 24 – Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler from 9-10 p.m. ET.

Friday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash from 8-11 p.m. ET.