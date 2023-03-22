'A fair number of people have not received it': CDC reports low booster vaccination rates for COVID-19

"I didn't do it just for me. I did it for the people I'm around," says Doris Robinson.

MACON, Ga. — Many people ran to get vaccinated when the COVID-19 vaccine became available, but that's not the case now with milder variants and different types of boosters.

Some reports show less than 50% of adults and younger people received the Bivalent booster from November to December 2022.

"I was anxiously waiting for it because so many people had died," says Doris Robinson

Robinson wanted to get vaccinated because her mom, who was sick then, would be less likely to catch the potentially deadly virus.

"We all got vaccinated because we wanted to make sure we protected her and us," says Robinson.

Robinson also says she got the latest bivalent booster, which professor of medicine at mercer school of medicine Jeffrey Stephens says is the one that's recommended because of the newer Omicron strains.

"A fair number of people have not received it," says Stephens.

According to the CDC, between November and December of 2022, about 27% of adults and 18% of adolescents who had completed a COVID-19 primary series received a bivalent booster.

"Any immunity that you had from the prior vaccines may be much less with the newer strain, people that have waited quite some time since their last vaccinations should certainly consider getting one of the new Bivalent boosters," says Stephens.

CDC data shows the COVID-19 community level is low around central Georgia. However, Dr. Stephens thinks you need to consider other things.

"I think the transmission rate is underestimated considerably because people are doing at-home tests, and those aren't getting reported. So I think the transmission in the community is probably a lot higher," says Stephens.

Robinson says she got vaccinated to protect others

"I didn't do it just for me. I did it for the people I'm around," says Robinson.