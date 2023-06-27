Where to celebrate the Fourth of July around Central Georgia

Here's a rundown on some of the festivities celebrating freedom.

MACON, Ga. — Independence Day is just a week away!

That means cities and towns will celebrate the holiday with music., fun, and of course fireworks!

The celebrations start later this week.

Here's a rundown on some of the festivities celebrating freedom.

Where: Center Park At Centerville

When: Friday June 30, starting at 6 p.m.

This celebration features music, food trucks., a splash pad, and a fireworks grand finale.

You can bring your lawn chair or picnic blanket and chill at the park while listening to some live music by various artists like Party Man Pro DJ, and GlowBand.

Where: parking lot of the McConnell-Talbert Stadium

When: Saturday July 1 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday a huge celebration kicks off with the Warner Robins Independence Day Concert and fireworks celebration.

They plan to go all out for the 40th annual Independence Day Concert. It is also the city's 80th birthday.

To begin with, the concert lineup includes Creed singer Scott Stapp, the band Jefferson Starship, and the Dazz band.

They will also have a food truck line up, so you have plenty of options to grab some grub.

You can check out the list of vendors here.

Milledgeville Fireworks Show



Where: on the campus of Central Georgia Technical College

When: Saturday, July 1, just after dark

Milly's firework show can be viewed from the campus of Central Georgia Technical College, but they will be visible from several spots around town, including Walter B. Williams Park and the parking lot of the Board of Education.

You can find out more info and find a map on the best radius for viewing linked here.

Where: Southern Pines Park

When: July 1 from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm



This party includes a wing eating contest sponsored by Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub, the Southern Outlaw Band, and then fireworks around 9.

Bring chairs and blankets!

Fireworks over Forsyth

Where: the field across from City Hall on East Main Street

When: events begin at around 7:30 p.m.

People in Forsyth can begin the night with a performance by Atlanta’s Ty Reynolds Band at 7:30 p.m.

There will be plenty of food trucks, as well as fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

After the fireworks, you can stick around an enjoy more live music. So bring lawn chairs, blankets, and your family!

For more information on where to park and what to bring, you can visit the event's webpage here.

Where: Lake Tobesofkee

When: Gates at all Lake Tobesofkee parks (Claystone, Sandy Beach, and Arrowhead) open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

The 27th annual Sparks at the Park will kick off during the day with activities like swimming, boating, picnics, disc golf, and more.

Live music from the The Rescue Dogs band starts at 6:30 p.m., and the fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m.

Admission to the park is $3 per person.

For more information about the event, you can visit Macon-Bibb County's webpage for the event here.