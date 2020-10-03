MACON, Ga. — For Women's History Month in March, we're highlighting one Central Georgia woman that's invested in her students and has been for 47 years.

Mary Bass wants the students she teaches to feel the same way about her as she felt about her favorite teacher.

"My sixth-grade teacher was just happy to see us and loved us so much, and she imparted a need for us to do well," Bass said.

Born in 1950, from Detroit, Michigan, she went on to pursue her dreams at Middle Tennessee State University.

"My major was in home economics and a minor in science, so I taught home-ec for two years and science," Bass said.

She taught over the summers during college. After graduation she worked in Sandersville, where she discovered her real passion.

"I found out I was spending more of my time with the little ones than I should have, and so I decided to go back to school, and I got my masters at Mercer," she said.

She taught Kindergarten for two years at the old B.S. Ingram and for eight years at Matilda Hartley before coming to Union Elementary. She's now a teacher for Georgia's Early Intervention Program.

"We work with children who are in the 25th lowest percentile in the United States. We work on reading and math. We try to bring them on up to their goal, and once they hit their goal, then they're phased out of the program," Bass said.

She says after 47 years, many students tell her how much of an impact she had on their life, but it's time to put the focus on the young ones in her own family.

"I don't know some of my grandchildren as well as I do some of my own children at school. I want to spend some time really getting to know my grandchildren," Bass said.

She has four children and seven grandchildren. This may be her last year as a full-time teacher, but she says she may come back every now and then to help out.

Bass says education runs through her family. Two of her siblings became teachers and her daughter teaches in Houston County.

