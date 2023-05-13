Bon Appetit! Celebrity Chef Cook Off held to raise money for Macon youth program

For $20, folks got to chow down on that delicious food and more, cooked up by some of Macon's community leaders.

MACON, Ga. — If you're not hungry now... you will be after this story.

Shrimp n' grits, chicken and rice, BBQ sliders, peach cobbler, and more.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas, the county's Director of Community Affairs Henry Fickling, Sundra Woodford with United Way and lots more local celebrities competed in the "Celebrity Chef Cook Off"... over at Lizzie Chapel Baptist church on Saturday.

The cook off was all to raise money for Youth Up, a group that aims to lower the violent crime among Macon's youth.

"It is a unique, exciting, and fun way to bring together community leaders who compete to win prizes for the best dish, so it's competitive but it's fun at the same time, and we can build the excitement and it's a fun way to raise funding," said Amanda Smith, who was the Executive Director of the event.

After sampling all the food, folks got to vote on their favorite plate!

Neighborhood Watch Coordinator, Ms. Judy Gordon, was named the best chef in Macon for her shrimp n grits plate!