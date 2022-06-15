Centerville church's sports camp offers childcare for the community

The pastor of the church says they want to help parents in the community during the summer break.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — If you're looking for a place to let your children burn some energy while you're at work, the Centerville Community Church is hosting its 7th annual Mega Sports Summer Camp.

Justin Wright is the pastor of the church. He said the program is a way to offer child assistance to parents.

"One of our goals is to not only do a summer outreach to kids, but also at the same time provide a full week of much more affordable child care for some of the families in our community," Justin says.

Parents like Caterina Klingnann says she's thankful her children are somewhere safe.

Getting the kids outside and then eating healthy food," Caterina says.

"Them having a blast and coming home all excited and then fall asleep about 5-6:00. I'm good!"